Anti-encroachment drive in Cidco-Hudco from March 2

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has announced that it will begin removing encroachments in the Cidco-Hudco area from March 2, in accordance with the orders of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court.

According to the municipal administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary, the removal will be done in two phases, with encroachments on roads, footpaths and green belts targeted first, followed by encroachments on open spaces and other establishments. The decision comes after a petition was filed in the Aurangabad bench regarding the issue of encroachments in the area. The bench had previously ordered the removal of encroachments. Taking cognizance of this, the AMC has appointed 15 officers to survey encroachments in the Cidco N-1 to N-13 area. These officials prepared a list of encroachments in the last few days. However, the encroachments were not removed. Hence, five officials were fined Rs 10,000 each by the bench. Dr Chaudhary urged citizens to remove their encroachments on their own, and stated that the removal process will begin after the current G20 conference is over. He added that the AMC is currently engaged in beautification, cleanliness, and various development works.