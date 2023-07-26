Anticipatory bails to 3 auditors rejected in Adash scam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sessions judge S J Ramgadhiya rejected the anticipatory bails to auditors Dinkar Bapurao Dighe (Vyankateshnagar, Jalna Road), Prasanna Prakashchand Kala (Chanakyapuri) and Maroti Ramkishan Giri (Shivajinagar) in the Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha scam.

Additional public prosecutor Balasaheb Lomte argued in the court that it was important that as per Co-op Society Act section 81 (5), it was mandatory to conduct the audit and submit the report to the district registrar within 15 days. However, all the three auditors had not done it and the tally of the audit cannot be done.

The Cidco police have arrested the chairman of the Patsanstha Ambadas Mankape and directors Ashok Narayan Kakade, Kakasaheb Limbaji Kakade, Trambak Sheshrao Pathade earlier in this scam. Their tenure of their police custody was completed. The court on Tuesday order to increse their custody. The court has also granted permission to arrest all the four accused in another case.