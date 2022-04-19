Anup Jalota enthralls audience in bhajan Sandhya

Jalota sings his popular bhajans

Aurangabad, April 19:

A ‘Bhajan sandhya’ of singer Anup Jalota was organised by the Jagrut Hanuman temple, Pandariba on the occasion of the Hanuman Jayanti in the city on Tuesday. Jalota who is also known as the Bhajan Samrat left the audience enthralled by presenting his famous bhajans throughout the show.

The venue located in front of the Hanuman temple was jam packed with the audience as nobody wanted to miss this golden opportunity. The platform was designed in such a way that the audience could see Jalota from all sides. In addition, LED screens were installed in three directions. Ram Bhakt Hanuman sitting on the hill behind the stage and in a meditating position was catching everyone's attention. Bhajan sandhya started by worshiping Ramayana and Sunderkand Pothi.

From the very beginning, Jalota sang the popular bhajan 'Aisi Lagi Lagan' and touched everyone's heart. Jalota also sang 'Jai Hanuman Gyan Gunsagar', while all the singers accompanied him. After this, he sang the bhajan of 'Duniya Chale Na Shri Ram Ke Bina, Ram Ji Chale Na Hanuman Ke Bina' with the same enthusiasm. He also sang 'Tere man me ram tan me ram', 'Bolo ram bolo ram ram ram'. He was accompanied by pandit Premprakash Dubey. Satish Vyas, Deepak Vyas, Rajesh Vyas, Mithun Vyas, Riteish Vyas, Manoj Padalkar and members of the Jagrut Hanuman Mandal were present.