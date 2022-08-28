Anuvrata Sanskar Mahamohotsav in Paryushan Parva

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

This year Paryushan Parva is being celebrated with great enthusiasm and in a different way in the presence of Rashtrasant Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj. A part of the celebrations, a Shrimad Jinendra maha aarti dance competition and Anuvrat Sanskar Mahamahotsav will be held for the first time in Paryushan Parva at the Shri Hirachand Kasturchand Kasliwal Prangan, informed the members of the Shri Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat and Pulakmanch Parivar.

The Mahamothsav will be held from August 31 to September 9. Pranayam and meditation will be organised everyday at 5.30 am, Abhishek and worship will be held from 6.30 to 8 am, discourse at 8 am, Panchamrit Abhishek at 9 am, followed by Ekasana Sadhana, mantra chanting at 12 pm, discussions on religious scriptures at 2 pm, Bhaktambar Aradhana Gurubhakti Mahaarti will be held at 6 pm and cultural activities will be held from 7.30 pm.