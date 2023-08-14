APA elects new office-bearers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Photographers Association (APA) held its general body meeting on Sunday. Ace photographer Kishore Nikam has been elected as the president, while lensmen Basawraj Jibkate and Satish Joshi will be the vice president and the secretary respectively. The term of the new body is five years.

The other new office-bearers of the APA includes joint secretary Prakash Nagapurkar, treasurer Satish Sakhare, joint treasurer Bheemashankar Navande and executive members including Gautam Kumar Jain, Sachin Godse, Sanjay Chube, Nitin Mahajan and Deepak Kakade.

The GB was held under the guidance of lawyer Vijay Ambhore and the office of the Charity Commissioner.

“ Our association has entered into 32nd year. We will be surveying for a suitable place to set up the office of APA,” said the APA president Kishore Nikam.

The new body vowed to conduct a photo exhibition, a study tour, a sports competition, seminars, health check up camps for photographers and their families etc during their term.