Aparna Gorde elected president of Inner Wheel Club

Aurangabad, July 17:

Aparna Gorde was elected as president and Vaishali Pardeshi as secretary of the Paithan Inner Wheel Club for the year 2022-23. Newly elected president Gorde said that various programmes will be implemented in women's health, education and social sectors by the club. The other office bearers are Lata Damal (vice president), Mandakini Murkute (treasurer), Abhiruchi Ghayal (international service organiser), Poonam Kolpakar (editor) and Tripti Kedar (club coordinator). Kalpana Lokhande, the outgoing president of the club, gave an overview of the activities of the last year. Gorde said that a zonal meet has been organized on August 21, and officials of Inner Wheel Clubs of various districts will be present.