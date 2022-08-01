API employees give message of integration in 2nd convention

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

The employees of Chikalthana industrial estate-based API Company came together on Sunday after 18 years of duration.

This was the second convention of the employees. Despite old age and suffering from different diseases, they enquired about the health of seniors with respect. Tears of joy were rolling down their faces. The former employees gave a message of integration.

Former manager of API Vijay Ingle, vice-president (Human Resource Department) of Lokmat Balaji Muley, R B Patil, D R Kapadia, veteran leader of workers S M Kulkarni, Yuvraj Patil, R C Purvavat, Uday Patil, Ashok Gadkar, Madhusudhan Bhale, Khedkar, S D Markande, Tornekar and Gajre were present for the programme.

An 80-year-old Vijay Ingle (former manager) lighted the traditional lamp to mark the inauguration of the convention. He also guided. Those employees who completed 75-years-age were also felicitated.

Balaji Muley, the vice-president of Lokmat (Human Resource Department), said that he had helped workers' children in getting jobs in various companies. He said he always cares about the joys and sorrows of employees.

Prabhakar Kharadkar, Mahajan, Chungde, Uttam Wadgaonkar, I R Shaikh, Anant Joshi, Dilip Mogle, Sarangdhar Joshi, Yadavrao Borse, Kisan Ransubhe and others worked for the success of the event.