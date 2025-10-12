APMC onates Rs 10 lakh to flood victims

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Heavy rainfall and floods have caused widespread damage across several parts of the state. Many organizations are stepping forward to help the affected. In this effort, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Jadhavwadi has announced a donation of Rs 10 lakh for flood relief. The cheque was handed over to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Employees of the committee contributed two days’ salary, while chairman Radhakisan Pathade donated Rs 1.09 lakh from his personal funds. Vice-chairmen and directors also contributed from their honorarium and allowances. On this occasion, the Chief Minister was presented with a symbolic bullock cart as a gift. Committee directors Ganesh Dahihande, Ram Shelke, Datta Urkirde, Manoj Gayke, Pradeep Dahihande, Balasaheb Padul, Ravi Padul,and others were present during the ceremony.

Caption: APMC Chairman Radhakisan Pathade and dignitaries handing over the cheque to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for flood relief.