Application form filling date extended for 3rd time.

The process of application form submission for the common entrance tests of five courses was given an extension.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) started online registration and confirmation of the application form for the Maharashtra CETs of B Ed-M Ed. (Three Year Integrated Course), M Ed, M P Ed, B Ed (General and Special), B Ed (ELCT) and B P Ed on January 10 for the academic year 2024-25.

The first extension was given for the registration on February 6 while candidates were allowed to register up to February 12 in the second extension. The CET Cell gave a third extension last evening. Now, aspirants scan online registration and confirmation of application form up to February 15.

A total of 547 candidates registered for B Ed-M Ed (Three Year Integrated Course), followed by M Ed (1691) and M P Ed (1443).

The Cell asked the students to go through the information brochure before applying for any entrance examination. It urged the students, teachers and institutes to take note of the date extension.