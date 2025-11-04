Application submission date for teachers' recruitment in Bamu extended

- post of deans & statuatory officers to be filled

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has extended the deadline for submitting application forms for 73 posts of teachers until November 14.

The decision was made during the Management Council meeting held in Bamu on Monday.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function while 20 MC members, including Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade and Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, were also present in the meeting.

Registrar Dr Amrutkar said the administration had also started inviting applications online again for a total of eight posts of statutory Officers, including four Deans, through the Central Government's Samarth portal. The State Government has given approval for the recruitment of 73 posts which are lying vacant in various departments of the campus.

Application forms were invited for 10 posts of statutory officers in July-August 2024. Out of these, the post of Director of Board Examination and Evaluation was filled while no one was selected for the post of Registrar.

So, the applications for the remaining eight posts-four posts of deans, Director of Innovation, Director of Dharashiv Sub-campus, Director of Lifelong Learning Department and Director of Knowledge Source Centre- also began.

The applications were invited for 73 posts in the teaching category in April 2025. Approval was given to invite applications anew for the said post. It was decided to invite applications with a deadline of 15 days.

Online process begins

The university started an online process for the application submission. Its last date is November 18. Those who apply will have to submit a hard copy (two copies) of the application to the Establishment Department up to November 24.

Corrections facility in application

Also, those candidates who applied for the post of teacher as per the advertisement published in April 2025 will be able to make corrections and some update in the application without paying any fees again.