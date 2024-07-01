Apply for passport with waiting time of just 15 days !

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) started in our district is alleviating the inconvenience faced by the citizens. It is greatly benefitting as from applying to attending the interview, which takes about one and a half months, and then, if all documents are submitted in order, the citizens receive their passports within just 15 days!

With the available number of staff, the PSK is scrutinising 80 application forms daily. There is a demand to increase the capacity which is yet to be fulfilled. Presently, after filing of online form, the date having a waiting of one and a half months is received on the linked mobile number. After scrutiny of documents, the passport is delivered to the postal address.

The passport officials suggested the citizens fill out the application form online. They should prefer to fill up themselves and there are instructions on the website, just follow them and complete the process conveniently.