Approval for agro logistics park in Jambargaon on Samruddhi expressway

Approval for the expenditure of about Rs 30.62 crore for the state level project

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the National Agricultural Development programme, the state government has approved the construction of an Agro Logistics Park at Jambargaon in Vaijapur tehsil on Samruddhi expressway on behalf of Maharashtra Warehousing Corporation. The work of this project will be speeded up as the government gave administrative approval of around Rs 30.62 crore.

The second phase of the expressway was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Export of agricultural products from Maharashtra will be easy due to this road. Hence as per the suggestion of the Central government, the Maharashtra Warehousing Corporation has decided to set up an Agro Logistics Park at Jambargaon (Vaijapur) near the Samruddhi expressway. The government decision in this regard was issued on Wednesday. A warehouse with a capacity of about 6,000 metric tonnes, a silo with a capacity of 10,000 metric tons and a shared facility centre of 1400 square meters area will be developed here.

The corporation has started the construction by implementing the tender process. There will be infrastructure facilities including cleaning and grading yards for grains, fruits and vegetables. Funds were approved for purchase of computer software and equipment, laboratory materials and administrative expenses.