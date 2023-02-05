Approval likely for works of Rs 150 crore under DPC

-Model code of conduct for teachers constituency elections is over

Aurangabad: Code of Conduct of Marathwada Teachers Constituency is over. Hence work proposals that were piling up for a month will start receiving approval. Proposals of more than Rs 150 crore of the District Planning Committee (DPC) are likely to get approval.

Various works were stalled due to lack of administrative approval. The planning department has prepared proposals worth around Rs 150 crores for various departments during the code of conduct. The DPC claimed that the proposals would be approved within eight days. In the current financial year, the government approved funds of Rs 500 crores to the DPC.

The code of conduct ended on February 4. Therefore, administrative approval of proposals will begin from February 6. The planning department said that all administrative approvals will be given within eight days. The planning department has 50 days left to spend the funds. Meanwhile, the possibility of irregularities in approval of the proposals cannot be ruled out.

In June 2022, there was a transfer of power in the state. On July 4, the government suspended the work of the planning committee. Despite having funds, the works were disrupted. A meeting of the planning committee was held in October 2022 after the appointment of Sandipan Bhumre as guardian minister. New proposals were prepared and approved in December. In addition, proposals of Rs 150 crore have been prepared for administrative approval.