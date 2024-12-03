Approval of pending files gains speed after end of Code of Conduct

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district administration's entire machinery had been occupied with the state assembly elections over the past few months. With the end of the model code of conduct (MCC), approval of pending files in various sections of the revenue department has gained momentum. The MCC for the assembly elections was implemented on October 15, which put a brake on new work as well as transfers within the administrative machinery, including the revenue department. Officials and staff were engaged in election-related duties. Due to the involvement of the collector, other officers, department heads, and staff in election work for more than a month and a half, regular administrative work and file approvals were at a standstill. However, with the end of the MCC, the approval of pending revenue files has picked up pace. Meanwhile, the resident deputy collector Vinod Khirodkar said, “The approval rate of files has increased, mentioning that approvals have been given to several files from the Home, Revenue, and Establishment departments.”