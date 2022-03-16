Approval to set up 12 food processing units in district

Maize crop selected for processing in the district

Aurangabad, March 16:

The Central Government is implementing the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI) scheme through the department of agriculture. As many as 300 applications have been received from the district for this scheme. Out of these, 12 applications have been sanctioned for setting up the processing units.

To uplift the living standards of the farmers as well as provide financial incentives to enable them through setting up of industries, the Central Government has decided to provide financial support for starting food processing industries. Giving more information, AA Salunke, deputy director (project), Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) said, the food processing industry will be based on the produce grown by the farmers. The food processing industry includes vegetable production as well as fruit crops including maize, sorghum, wheat and pearl millet. Under this scheme, maize crop has been selected for starting new industries in the district. The scheme can be utilized for setting up processing plants based on maize crops.

Meanwhile, the processing industry has been selected for this scheme considering the area under cultivation of crops in each district. The area under maize cultivation in Aurangabad district has increased rapidly in the last few years. Considering the rapidly growing area, the agriculture department has paid special attention to how farmers can set up processing industries on maize crops. Farmers are introduced to different types of products made from maize.

Target of 222 units

About 300 people from the district have applied for this scheme. Out of these, Aurangabad-65, Paithan-20, Phulambri-25, Vaijapur-16, Gangapur-26, Khultabad-14, Sillod-45, Kannad-29, Soygaon-32 and 28 without address, a total of 300 proposals have been filed. Objectives of 222 projects have been given for the district.