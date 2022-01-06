Ar Nagpal is NAREDCO Aurangabad chapter head

Aurangabad, Jan 6: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) under the aegis of the union ministry of housing and urban affairs recently nominated city architect and developer Ramesh Nagpal as the convenor and founder president of NAREDCO Aurangabad chapter. NAREDCO national president Rajan Bandelkar, joint treasurer Maulik Dave, newly-elected Maharashtra president Sandeep Runwal were present.

Other office-bearers of the city chapter are: President-elect Ashok Baheti, founder members Rajesh Bharuka, Saidutt Samangaonkar and Sachin Joshi.

Ar Nagpal has over four decades of experience on construction and real estate and bagged state and national level appreciation.

NAREDCO works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the growth of real estate industry in India, partnering industry and government alike through advisory and consultative processes. The union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri is its patron. NAREDCO has representation from public and private sector development companies, banks and consultants, while Hudco and NHB are founding members.

The city chapter is situated at Alkananda Building, near Mahavir Chowk, Adalat Road.