‘Arch Dosti' luxury apartment in Kranti Chowk

Launch: Good response to booking of 3 and 4 BHKD flats

Aurangabad, May 20:

Arch Developers has brought about a new revolution by introducing the ‘Arch Dosti’ an apartment with a high standard of living and modern amenities for a comfortable lifestyle at Kranti Chowk.

Three and four BHKD flats have been made available in the nine-storey apartment. The construction is of high quality and all the amenities are provided in view of the modern lifestyle of the future. The project includes a children’s play area, open-air gym, sitting area, waiting area, party area, BBQ station, wooden yoga deck, water cascade, battery backup for lift, CCTV, security cabin, fire fighting system, visitors parking, rainwater harvesting and artificial lawns. Initial bookings will get a discount of Rs 4 lakh. Dr Sushil Bharuka and Archit Bharuka have appealed to contact the developers for more information.