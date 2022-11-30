Are you facing hearing problems

Aurangabad:

SPees Early Intervention Centre, Seven Hills, Jalna Road, has organised a special camp between December 1 to 5 for persons having hearing problems and deafness.

Director’s Pankaj Shinde and Shahid Shaikh said that a free hearing test will be conducted during the camp. Persons who could not hear or have problems hearing clearly on phone, TV and radio programmes or have other hearing problems can attend the camp.

Hearing machines of latest technology like waterproof, rechargeable and bluetooth connectivity is available. However, directors Shinde and Shaikh are requesting that a maximum number of needy parents should attend the camp to solve the problems in their child’s progress.