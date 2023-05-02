Arijit Singh live concert on Sunday

Organised by Kalasagar: The curiosity of the fans at its peak

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is gearing up for an exciting evening of music as fans of Bollywood's leading playback singer, Arijit Singh, eagerly await his live concert, scheduled for May 7. The event, organized by Kalasagar, has generated immense interest among fans who are eagerly anticipating a night of enthralling performances.

The concert is set to begin at 6:30 pm at Riddhi Siddhi landmark near Kalagram, with Arijit's chart-topping hits expected to rule the evening. Kalasagar is known for its various cultural activities, aimed at promoting the arts and culture in the city. In May, the organization invited Arijit Singh to perform in the city, whose songs in Hindi films have gained immense popularity.

Ticket sales have been brisk, with priority being given to those who purchase tickets early. Offline ticket sales are available at various locations, including Pankajkumar at Sutgirni Chowk, Cone and Cakes at Osmanpura, Rock n Roll at Connaught, Namrata Sweets at Jalna Road, and Milan Mithai at Gulmandi.

Golokdham, Happy Home Happy Streets, and Shakti Life Spaces are the media partners for the event, presented by the Lokmat Group and supported by Dhoot Transmission, Rathod Jewellers, and Quick Start. Kalasagar has expressed its intention to hold similar high-quality cultural programmes in the future, with this event aimed at enhancing the reputation of the city. Fans have been urged to take advantage of this spectacular event.