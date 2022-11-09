Army jawan commits suicide

Aurangabad

An Army jawan committed suicide by hanging himself at Old LIne Barrage in Cantonment. The incident came to fore on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sudhir Jagbir Singh (26, Jagbir Singh Colony, 486, Dhanora, Kapore, Buland Shahar, Uttar Pradesh). He came to Aurangabad cantonment around six months back. On Tuesday evening, his associates found him hanging in the barrack. The police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and took him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead. The reason for suicide was not known. A case has been registered with Cantonment police station while constable Tatyarao Shinde is further investigating the case.