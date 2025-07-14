Arnav Pahurkar selected for IIM-I admission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Arnav Pahurkar, a student of Deogiri College, has been selected for admission to the Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM-Indore). He achieved an impressive AIR 17 Category Rank in the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT). IPMAT is a crucial exam conducted for admission to the integrated MBA course at IIM-I and other management institutions across India. Arnav has also received offers of admission from IIMs Rohtak and Bodhgaya. He has qualified at esteemed management institutions like IIMs Ranchi, Jammu, Amritsar, Kozhikode, Christ University Bangalore, NMIMS Mumbai, and Symbiosis Pune.