Arson in Kiradpura should not be given religious colour

Sakal Hindu Janajagaran Samiti: Clash not between two religions but two groups

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Do not give a religious colour to the arson incident in Kiradpura. This event is not related to religion. Especially Hindus have nothing to do with it. This is a tension between two groups and the culprits only targeted the police and police vehicles. Therefore, Sakal Hindu Janajagaran Samiti demanded in the press conference that strict action should be taken to find out these anti-social elements.

The samiti members said that no one should give a religious colour to the incident in Kiradpura. Also MP Imtiaz Jaleel should not take political advantage of this incident. Only if there is peace in the city, the industries will come and the unemployed will get jobs. An appeal was also made that everyone should be calm for that. Shiv Sena (Shinde group) district chief Rajendra Janjal, Vinod Patil, MNS district president Sumit Khambekar and former corporator Shivaji Dandge were present.