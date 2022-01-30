Art not superior to humanity: Jaideo Dole

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

“Everyone has freedom of expression in the country. One should know whether one is an artist or citizen of the country, first. Ethics must be followed in this. Art must be sovereign, independent. No power or political party can stop it. But, art is never superior to humanity,” said Jaideo Dole, a media expert.

He was speaking at a lecture organised by MGM on ‘Philosophy of Non-Violence’ on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on Sunday.

MGM Trustee Prataprao Borade, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Gandhian thinker Mark Lindley, Prof H M Desarda, John Cheladurai were the chief guests.

The Department of Music offered a homage to Mahatma Gandhi and many known and unknown martyrs through interfaith through music, prayer and ‘Bhajans. Meanwhile, those who were present remembered Gandhi by spinning on ‘Charkha.’ Dr Asha Deshpande conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Jaideo Dole said, today is also a day of violence and non-violence.

“As we have taken the path of non-violence, we observe the day of non-violence. Gandhi used to say that even if violence prevails, it is not moral. Gandhi believed that a person improves with love and affection. It was also opposed at that time. There were two groups-armed revolutionaries and those seeking constitutional independence. But, there was no common man in it. Gandhi introduced a third and broader method that was more general. It was the only Indian War of Independence in the world,” he said.

Gandhian thinker Mark Lindley said that the postage stamps issued by 119 countries around the world show that Gandhi was from all over the world.