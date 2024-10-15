Artificial Intelligence lab at NVS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School (NVS) inaugurated its state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab, recently. Chief guest and CEO of Expert Global Solutions Prashant Deshpande, NVS director Ranjit Dass, principal Dr Sharda Gupta, and vice-principal Aprna Mathur were present.

Dass urged the students to embrace the challenges of today's competitive world, emphasizing the importance of innovation and adaptability. Deshpande provided valuable insights into the history of computers and the evolution of AI, sharing anecdotes from his college days while pursuing engineering. His emphasis on the rapid advancements in technology served as a wake-up call for the students, motivating them to seize the myriad opportunities that lie ahead.

Students had an opportunity to explore the newly established AI lab, which is equipped with cutting-edge technology. They would receive training from the expert team at Expert Global Solutions.