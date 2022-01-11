As demand for honey increases so does adulteration

Be careful when buying honey

Aurangabad, Jan 11:

Honey is being used for various purposes as it has several medicinal properties. A drop of honey is applied on the tongue of a newborn baby. According to Ayurveda, humans have been using honey for thousands of years. However, due to its immunity boosting powers, the demand for honey has increased. However, fake honey is also being sold in the market.

How to recognize adulteration of honey

Take hot water in a glass jar. Add a teaspoon of honey. If honey dissolves quickly in water, it is adulterated. If honey becomes a string and accumulates at the bottom, then it should be considered pure. Pure honey is thick in consistency. Hold a drop of it between the thumb and forefinger. Try making a wire. Thick wire is formed if the honey is pure.

Be careful while buying honey

Honey helps in strengthening the body. It helps in controlling high blood pressure. However, for the last few years, honey has been adulterated with sugar or jaggery. Artificial honey is being sold in the market. So be careful when buying honey, said Dr Abhay Kulkarni.

File a complaint

If there is a suspicion of adulteration in honey, immediately lodge a complaint with the Food and Drug Administration office at Kanchanwadi.

Customers should come forward

Consumers buy adulterated honey but do not come forward to complain about it. Consumers should report adulterated honey to the administration. The name of the concerned complainant will be kept confidential, said FDA officials.