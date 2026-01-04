Asaduddin Owaisi and Sujat Ambedkar’s rally in the City

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

AIMIM party chief, MP Asaduddin Owaisi, will address a public rally on Wednesday, January 7, at Amkhas ground in the evening, according to state president Imtiaz Jalil.

Sujat Ambedkar’s rally on Thursday

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi youth leader Sujat Ambedkar will be in the city on Thursday, January 8, and will visit several wards over two days through rallies. On the first day, he will hold a joint rally for candidates of prabhag 3 and 4, followed by rallies in prabhag 9 and 28, and participate in padayatras in the remaining wards, said district observer Yogesh Ban.