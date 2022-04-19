ASCDCL floats 40 projects of valuing Rs 1100 crore by March 2022

Aurangabad, April 18:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has completed the tender processes and approved 40 mega projects by March 31, 2022 since its inception. The estimated cost of these proposals is around Rs 1100 crore.

Meanwhile, here is a good news for the citizens as the ASCDCL has okayed the citizen-centric proposal of developing 108 important roads in the city by spending Rs 317 crore.

Aurangabad got included in the Smart City Mission wayback in 2016. The works under the Mission gained momentum after couple of years in real sense under the guidance of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator and the ASCDCL chief executive officer A K Pandey. First the ASCDCL procured a herd of 100 buses in 2018. The services was launched in a full-fledged way, but has been derailed thesedays due to prevailing of Covid pandemic situation and strike of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staff.

The other major projects include development of Aurangabad Zoological Park in Mitmita by spending Rs 250 crore; development of 108 roads; installation of 700 CCTV cameras under Safe City project; renovation of Sant Tukaram Natyagruh; setting up of two Command and Control Centres (CCCs).

Earlier, the union Government has approved development works of valuing Rs 1,000 crore under the Mission. Of which, the Central Government will be funding Rs 500 crore, while the State Government and the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will have to contribute Rs 250 crore each.

However, over the time, some new projects were included and some old were shelved. Hence, the estimated cost of projects is now of Rs 1100 crore. Meanwhile, the AMC will have to bera the additional burden of Rs 100 crore, it is learnt.