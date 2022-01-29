ASCDCL introduces Smart Kiosks

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has installed Smart Kiosks in the offices of Zone Numbers 2, 7 and 9 under its ambitious 'E-Governance' project. Proposed by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the state's tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the kiosks in the city on Wednesday (January 26).

As reported earlier, the ASCDCL under the leadership of the chief executive officer (CEO) and the municipal commissioner A K Pandey has undertaken various important projects for the benefit of the citizens. One of the important projects includes the 'E-Governance' project that provides a digital platform for the citizens. The ASCDCL through a competent agency has prepared 31 modules linking the services of all its departments. The project aims at bringing transparency, offering efficient and quality services to the citizens in time.

The ASCDCL project engineer Syed Faiz Ali said, " The Smart Kiosks offer multiple services to the citizens. It includes paying property tax, water charges (including tax), registration of grievance, procuring birth, death and marriage certificates and many other licenses issued by various sections of the AMC. The project also encourages citizens to avail all the above services through mobile app also. Besides, the AMC's website http://aurangabadmahapalika.org/ has been re-launched with new and impressive features." The process of redressing grievances after registration is also noteworthy. The grievance after registration by the citizen will be sent to the officer concerned and he will have to resolve the complaint within a stipulated period. If he fails to do justice, the complaint will be forwarded to his superior and the subordinate will have to submit an explanation, said Faiz Ali.

Under the guidance of deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, the ASCDCL has scanned around 5 lakh documents and maintained the digital record. The training to all the officers and personnel concerned in phases for the effective implementation of these projects.

The CEO said, " The E-Governance project is need of the hour in AMC. Under the Right to Services, the initiative has been made so that the citizens do not waste their time, make rounds of AMC office and get the service in an easy way. We have re-designed the website to give a live look and impress the user."