ASCDCL issues work orders to five projects approved before March 31

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 2:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has finalised 18 tenders, of costing Rs 635 crore, by March 31, 2022. However, it could release the work orders of only five projects, so far, while the remaining work orders have not been released as the private agencies, who are shortlisted, have failed to submit the bank guarantee, to ASCDCL.

It is being feared that the projects may get stalled, forever, if they are delayed beyond capacity.

It may be noted that ASCDCL has finalised the tenders upon the orders of the union Government to all cities included in the Smart City Mission.

According to sources, “Of all the works of valuing Rs 635 crore, the works of constructing roads are of valuing Rs 317 crore. So far, three work orders have been released to agencies relating to the development of Smart Schools. The fourth work order released is relating to the illumination of Kranti Chowk and the fifth one is issued to an agency for installing hi-tech and advanced technology-based CCTV cameras at important and selected points in the city.”