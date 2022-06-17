ASCDCL starts construction of city's first multispeciality hospital in Hudco

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 17:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) will be constructing four multi-speciality hospitals, under Smart City Mission, in different corners of the city. Of which, the construction of the first multispeciality hospital proposed at Hudco N-11, by spending a budget of Rs 9.31 crore, has started today. The hospital with 60-beds will be equipped with all state-of-the-art medical facilities.

It may be noted that in the past three decades, the AMC has not paid heed to the public health system. The AMC runs five nursing hospitals and 39 primary health centres (PHCs) in the city. Every year, 20,000 to 22,000 patients visit these PHCs and the patients suffering from minor diseases are treated here.

Meanwhile, due to the lack of proper treatment facilities, the majority of the patients would rush to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). This is creating a burden on patients on GMCH. Hence, to reduce the burden, the AMC proposed to ASCDCL and decided to strengthen its health machinery.

Earlier, the ASCDCL approved the construction of four multispeciality hospitals by spending Rs 33.48 crore. After inviting tenders, the ASCDCL has issued the work order to kickstart the work.

Spacious Multispeciality Hospital

The city’s first multi-speciality hospital is constructed near Tathe Mangal Karyalaya (Hudco, N-11). The AMC has 35,000 square feet of land, out of which, a two-storeyed building will be built on a 25,000 square feet area.

The additional chief executive officer Arun Shinde and municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha are supervising the project being implemented by ASCDCL project manager Imran Khan. The architect of the project is Hares Siddiqui.

Green Building

The hospital will be equipped with state-of-the-art fire safety measures as well. There will be medical gas system and the design of the hospital is environment-friendly. Hence the ASCDCL will be applying for the certification of the Indian Green Building Council.

Features of the hospital

Ground Floor - There will be an OPD section; Casualty Ward with 6-beds to attend emergency patients; registration office for patients; chemist shop; CT Scan unit; Pathology Lab and X-ray Centre.

First Floor - There will separate general ward for men and women patients, apart from big and small operation theatres.

Second Floor - There will be restrooms for Resident Doctors; special rooms; ICU and canteen.