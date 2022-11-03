ASCDCL to ply electric vehicles in city soon

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) chief executive officer (CEO) Abhijeet Chaudhari today informed that it will be hiring 35 electric buses (e-buses) in the city. The services of these buses will be dedicated to the citizens in six months as the ASCDCL has presented a Letter of Award (LoA) to the company which is operating e-buses in several metro cities, it is learnt.

“ Under the e-vehicle policy framed by the Central and the State Governments aiming at reducing the threat to the environment due to rise in pollution and the fuel (diesel and petrol) expenses, the ASCDCL had floated the tender, this year. As a part of technical evaluations, field trials of e-buses were also held. Later on, the ASCDCL shortlisted EV Trans Private Limited company and will be signing Gross Cost Contract (GCC) with it, soon. Under GCC, it will be the responsibility of the company to purchase the e-buses and provide staff for operating and maintaining them. The income through passengers' ticket fares will be collected by ASCDCL. Against the services, the ASCDCL will be paying charges on a per kilometre basis to the company,” explained Chaudhari adding that the contract may extend for two years after the assessment of services in future.

Plying 80 Smart Buses by Dec-end

With the advent of 35 e-buses, there will be a fleet of 135 buses with ASCDCL. Earlier, the ASCDCL purchased smart city buses in 2019 and 1.5 crore passengers had enjoyed travelling in them, so far.

“The ASCDCL has plans to ply at least 80 smart buses on different routes in the city by the end of December,” said the CEO.

Head of Smart City (Bus Division) Ram Pawnikar, deputy manager Mukund Dev and assistant project manager Rishikesh Ingle are looking after the bus project.

Electric Buses/Smart Buses

ASCDCL to hire 35 e-buses for citizens.

Gross Cost Contract period comprises 10 years.

15 e-buses to ply in the city by April; 20 under Phase II.

ASCDCL will pay Rs 59 per km as hiring charges to the company.

Tender for hiring e-buses was floated in March 2022.

Field trials of e-buses were conducted in July 2022.

ASCDCL bought 100 Smart City Buses in 2019.