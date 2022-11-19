ASCDCL to press 10 e-buses for G20 delegates

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari has instructed the e-bus provider EV Trans (P) Ltd Co to release 10 electric buses on top priority. The G20 summit delegation comprising higher-ranking officials from different countries of the world is going to visit the heritage sites and tourist places in the district. They are expected to visit on February 13 and 14, 2023.

Chaudhari, who is also the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), said,” As a part of Smart City Mission, the ASCDCL has placed an order for 35 e-buses. The Smart City Office has been assigned with the responsibility of arranging e-buses for transportation. Hence, the ASCDCL instructed the vehicle provider to send 10 buses early so that the G20 summit delegates while in the city could visit different tourist places in environment-friendly transportation. If the company submits a bank guarantee then the ASCDCL will soon issue a work order to it. The e-bus company is presently operating electric vehicles in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Earlier, the company has assured of supplying 15 buses by April and 20 in June, said Chaudhari.