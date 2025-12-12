Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An ASHA worker was assaulted by a mother after advising that “vaccines are good for the baby’s health,” disrupting the ongoing immunization drive in Vijaynagar for nearly 1.5 to 2 hours. The incident occurred on December 9 between 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm. A complaint was filed at Pundaliknagar Police Station on December 11 by the victim.

The 30-year-old woman works as an ASHA worker at the Vijaynagar Health Centre. On December 9, she conducted a vaccination drive with colleagues at a local temple, where the child was scheduled to receive five vaccines, two oral doses and three via injection. While two oral doses and one injection were administered, the mother, Shalini Vikas Rokade of Sainagar, refused to give the remaining vaccines.

A nurse present tried to explain that the vaccines were beneficial for the baby, which led to an argument. Shalini allegedly assaulted the worker by pulling her hair and verbally abused other staff, obstructing the vaccination drive. Discussions with seniors were held before the complaint was officially lodged on December 11.ASHA worker assaulted for promoting vaccination;

Immunization drive disrupted

