Ashadhi Ekadashi at Greenvalley School

Aurangabad, July 9:

‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’ was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Pre-Primary and Primary students of Greenvalley School. Students along with the teachers made a beautiful palanquin. All the students were attired as Warkaris and carried the palanquin in a procession all over the school premises. House-wise competition was organised in which Bhajans and Abhangas and dance were performed by students. Akash House emerged victorious. The students were narrated stories of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram. The entire campus reverberated with the chanting of ‘Vithal Vithal Jai Hari Vithal’ as the students along with their teachers carried the Palkhi. Kids were dressed as Vithal-Rukhmani. All were impressed by the enthusiasm of the tiny tots.