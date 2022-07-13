Ashadhi Ekadashi at Krishnam Gurukul

Aurangabad, July 12:

Krishnam Gurukul School celebrated Ashadhi Ekadashi . All the children enthusiastically participated in

‘Aarogya Dindi’ wearing colourful attires representing Lord Vithhal, Rukmini and Varkaris. They chanted mantra ‘Vitthal Vitthal, Jai Hari Vitthal .’ Such activities teach children about our culture, said principal Rupali Somaiya .

A ‘Vitthal wari’ was taken out by children with a small ‘Palkhi’ and a photo of the Lord Vitthal-Rukmini.’ The ‘palkhi’ was carried by two children while others followed them with ‘Pauli.’ Girls participated wearing ‘Nauvari saris’ and carrying ‘Tulsi Vrindavan’ while the boys were wearing ‘white dhoti kurtas’ that gave a traditional look to the procession.

Former corporator Anusaya Shinde performed Puja at a temple.