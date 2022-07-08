Ashadhi Ekadashi at The Jain International

Aurangabad, July 8:

Ashadhi Ekadashi was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the students of The Jain International School, Aurangabad. Students along with the teachers made a beautiful Palakhi adorned with fresh flowers and paper ornaments.

All the students were attired in traditional costumes as Warkaris and carried the Palkhi in a procession all over the school premises. Bhajans and Abhangas of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar were recited. The respective class teachers explained to the students the importance of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

The entire TJIS Campus reverberated with the chanting of ‘Vithal Vithal Jai Hari Vithal’ as the students along with their teachers carried the Palkhi. COO Shikha Srivastava and principal Pravin Sonawane addressed the gathering. Coordinators Durga Signapurkar, Dipti Saraf and Rekha Thakur made efforts for the smooth conduct of the event.