Ashadhi Ekadashi celebration at St. Meera School

July 11, 2022

Aurangabad, July 11: Ashadhi Ekadashi was celebrated with great enthusiasm in St. Meera English High School. All the children dressed up in colourful traditional attire and participated enthusiastically in various competitions like shloka and Abhanga recitation, storytelling and Palkhi making. The atmosphere was filled with gaiety and spirituality. The celebration encouraged the students to participate in the rich cultural traditions of our country and know more about this heritage. The programme concluded with Vitthal Aarti.

