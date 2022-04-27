Ashok Patwardhan appointed Sena’s M’wada secretary

Aurangabad, April 27:

Adv Ashok Krishna Patwardhan was appointed Marathwada secretary of Shiv Sena. Party’s MP Vinayak Raut announced Ashok’s appointment on Wednesday.

He was the personal assistant of Senior Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire for the past 25 years. Ashok is known as a close confidante from the time of Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray to Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray.

He plans tours of Sena leaders in the division since the beginning of his joining the party. He has the honour to be the first secretary of Marathwada of the party. The appointment before Zilla Parishad and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has attached great importance. Ashok was given the responsibility to strengthen the party.