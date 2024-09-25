Ashutosh Gowariker to grace 10th film festival as honorary chairman

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The director and producer of important films such as the Oscar-nominated "Lagaan," "Swades," "Jodhaa Akbar," and "Panipat," Ashutosh Gowariker has been appointed as the Honorary Chairman of the 10th Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival (AEIFF) to be held in the city from January 15 to 19, 2025.

Meanwhile, the renowned film director Sunil Sukthankar has been shortlisted as the Director of the film festival, stated the press release issued by the founder president Nandakishor Kagliwal and chief advisor Ankushrao Kadam announcing the new organising committee.

The responsibility of being the honorary chairman of the festival is considered a great honour. After the appointment, Ashutosh Gowariker expressed his delight at the opportunity to create an excellent artistic process alongside senior directors Chandrakant Kulkarni, festival director Sunil Sukthankar, Jayaprad Desai, and Gyanesh Zhoting. It may be noted that Sukthankar has recently taken over after the completion of former director Ashok Rane's tenure.