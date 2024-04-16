ASI conducts 4-days long photo exhibition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for the tourists and visitors, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) is organising a photo exhibition at Deogiri Fort at Daulatabad from April 18 to 21.

According to official sources, the exhibition is being organised to mark World Heritage Day which is on April 18. The circle will display hundreds of photographs of all 75 protected monuments including world heritage sites - Ajanta and Ellora Caves - in the jurisdiction of the circle. The exhibition will be open to all from sunrise to sunset.

According to the ASI (Aurangabad Circle), the entry at all the ticketed monuments in the jurisdiction (five in the district) including the Fort will be free on Thursday (April 18). Meanwhile, the ASI officials have appealed to tourists and visitors to visit the exhibition (free entry) in large numbers during these four days.