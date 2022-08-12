ASI felicitates ideal personalities on account of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

- Flag hoisting functions will be held at Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves and Daulatabad Fort.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has organised various cultural programmes at different monuments under the jurisdiction of the circle as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava - AKAM (75 years to the Indian Independence) celebrations.

Flag Hoisting Ceremonies

According to the press release, the circle has organised flag hoisting functions at Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves and Daulatabad Fort from August 12 to 15.

Earlier, the circle has illuminated three monuments - Bibi-ka-Maqbara, Daulatabad Fort and Salabatkhan’s Tomb (Ahmednagar) in tri-colour from August 6 and will continue till 15.

The cleanliness drive (Swachhata Abhiyan) at 37 monuments, in its jurisdiction, will be organised by the circle from August 8 to 15.

Felicitation at Ahmednagar

On account of the grand occasion, the ASI circle honoured ideal and outstanding personalities (in various walks of life) at a function organised at Salabatkhan’s Tomb (Chand Bibi’s Mahal) in Ahmednagar on Friday morning.

The recipients, who were feted included Prof. Popat Rao Bhaguji Pawar (Padma Shri awardee); Smt. Rewati Vishwanath Kulkarni (W/o Shahid Captain Rajabhou Kulkarni, Veerchakra Winner); Shree Pramod Kamble, Shree Anuradha Thakur and Smt. Pranita Bora (International Painting Artists).

Felicitation in Aurangabad

The felicitation function in Aurangabad was held at Bibi ka Maqbara on Friday early morning. The circle feted (all retd.) Major Anant Kadethankar; Col B G Duggal; Col R B Joshi; Col Satish Dhage; Surgeon Captain Mohan S Rote; Prof. Sheikh Ramzan (Professor in History); Lalitadas Panditrao Joshi (Professor Sahakar Prashikshan Kendra) and Balasaheb Takalkar (Ex-Navy Officer) along with Padma Jugalkishore Tapdia (Director, Matoshree Vrudha Ashram) and Ambika Takalkar (Founder and Director of an NGO -Aarambh).

The programmes were conducted under the guidance of the superintending archaeologist (Aurangabad Circle) Milan Kumar Chauley by the head of the two sub-circles The culture programmes include dance and drama as well.

Felicitation at Ellora on Aug 13

The ASI has plans to honour a few dignitaries and achievers at Ellora Caves tomorrow morning. The ASI will felicitate Savita Dilip Raut Patil (of Anath Ashram) and Kavita Wagh (of Bhagwan Baba Ashram). The orphan children will be performing a cultural event followed by a classical music vocal performance stated the press release issued by the superintending archaeologist (Aurangabad Circle).