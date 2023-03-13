ASI held for taking Rs 10K bribe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of City Chowk police station at Jubilee Park on Monday evening while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the accused in a molestation case for helping in the case. The arrested ASI has been identified as Amarsingh Bhajansingh Thakur (50, New Pahadsinghpura, Amodi Hills). A case has been registered with the City Chowk police station.

According to the ACB sources, a 35-year-old woman lodged a complaint against the accused, who is in the construction business. A case of molestation was registered against him with the City Chowk police station. ASI Thakur was investigating the case. Thakur demanded Rs 25,000 to the complainant to help him in the case. However, the deal was fixed at Rs 10,000. As he was not willing to give the money, he lodged a complaint with ACB on March 8.

On Monday evening, ACB officers laid a trap at Jubilee Park and arrested Thakur while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole, additional SP Vishal Khambe, deputy SP Maruti Pandit by PI Shubhagi Suryawanshi, Ravindra Kale, Rajendra Sinkar, Sunil Bankar, Chandrakant Shinde and others.