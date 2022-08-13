ASI starts electric vehicle service in Ellora Caves

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) deserves applause for setting an ideal example by inaugurating the services of its 14 electric vehicles at Ellora Caves by the children of two orphanages Jijamata Anath Ashram and Bhagwan Baba Ashram, today morning. The inauguration was held in presence of the superintending archaeologist of (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) Milan Kumar Chauley and other ASI officials.

At the outset, the children of these two orphanages presented the cultural programme which include dancing and singing in the morning. Later on, they board the e-vehicles and enjoy travelling in them to see the 34 caves belonging to Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism.

The e-vehicles will be serving the tourists on regular basis from Sunday. These vehicles are operated and maintained by a private contractor. The tourist boarding the vehicle will have to pay boarding charges of Rs 30 each. There are five bus stops in the caves complex. The ticket will be valid till the tourist is on the campus or from sunrise to sunset.

The ASI has decided to introduce the e-vehicles in 2021 to encourage the tourists to explore the whole campus of Ellora Caves and prevent the site from pollution threats (caused due to present fuel-operated vehicles). There are 34 caves and due to the sprawling campus, tourists in large numbers would visit some of the caves and leave the site. Hence the project (of e-vehicles) was ideated.

The ASI’s archaeological engineer D S Danve and other ASI officials were present on the occasion.

The ASI felicitated two female personalities - Savita Dilip Raut Patil and Kavita Wagh for running Jijamata Anath Ashram and Bhagwan Baba Ashram - for their outstanding contribution, today morning.

In his brief address, the superintending archaeologist Milan Kumar Chauley appealed to the caretakers of the orphanages to inculcate the moral values and the importance of heritage in the minds of children from a tender age so that they become responsible citizens tomorrow.