ASI to re-illuminate iconic monuments; display G20 logo in 2023

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

If the sources are to be believed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has geared up to re-illuminate selected heritage monuments in the district in the wake of the scheduled G20 delegates meeting to be held on February 13 and 14.

According to reliable sources, “India assumed the G20 Summit presidency on December 1. Hence to mark this grand occasion, the ASI headquarters had directed its circles to illuminate 100 centrally protected monuments from all over the country along with the display of the logo of G20 from December 1 to 7. Accordingly, under the guidance of the superintending archaeologist Milan Kumar Chauley, the Aurangabad Circle also illuminated Kailas Temple (at world heritage Ellora Caves) and the Chand Minar (at Adarsh Smarak Daulatabad Fort) for one week.”

The list of seven world heritage sites and important monuments from Maharashtra that were illuminated for one week included (apart from Ellora Caves and Daulatabad Fort) Elephanta Caves (Gharapuri, Mumbai), Aga Khan Palace Building, Shaniwar Wada and Shivneri Fort (Pune) and Old High Court Building (Nagpur).

Re-illumination on cards

The sources added that the ASI headquarters has again alerted all the circles to get ready to re-illuminate the iconic monuments, apart from the world heritage sites, in the respective jurisdictions, along with the display of the G20 logo. The decision of illumination has to be taken by the circles as per the schedule of the visit of the international delegation in their jurisdictions.

It may be noted that hundreds of international delegations including women members are expected to visit Aurangabad on February 13 and 14. Hence, apart from world heritage sites - Ellora and Ajanta Caves - the illumination and logo will also be displayed at iconic monuments like Daulatabad Fort and Bibi ka Maqbara. The correspondence is just an intimation. The schedule of dates will be sent, later on, it is learnt. In Maharashtra, the G20 delegates visited Kanheri Caves (Mumbai) on December 16.”