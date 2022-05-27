ASI to study impact on Bibi ka Maqbara

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 27: The deputy superintending archaeological chemist (Science Branch - Western Zone) Shrikant Mishra that the pollution is monitored by the office through a weather station at the royal mausoleum Bibi ka Maqbara. The branch has proposed to undertake a research study to analyse the impact on the monument due to tourists mobility, changes in weather and temperature during all three seasons (summer, monsoon and winter). We will go through the compiled data of one year for the study, he said.

Mishra hoped that the study will help finding a scientific solutions to preserve the heritage and also take timely measures to prevent the damage. The branch will soon be tabling the proposal to the ASI head office.

Presently, the science branch through its weather station monitors presence of dust, Sulphur Di-oxide, Nitrogen Di-oxide in the atmosphere. Hence the branch will undertake study on formation of humidity due to mobility of tourists and jot down the status of pollution in all three seasons along with its impact on front and rear portion of the main mausoleum.

Conservation of Ellora

The branch will also undertake chemical conservation work in Cave Number 16 at Ellora Caves. It will remove layers of dust formed on the paintings. The team will also seal the leakage in the Cave Number 32 and conserved the paintings. The conservation work outside the Ghrushneshwar temple has also been proposed. The preservation of protection wall (that has been blackened) of Maqbara through plastering is also proposed, said Mishra.