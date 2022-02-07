ASI to undertake illumination of Bibi ka Maqbara

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

The royal mausoleum - Bibi ka Maqbara - is one of the important garden monuments of the country which remains open for visitors till 10 pm. Presently, the central building of the mausoleum has adequate light facilities, while the remaining portion of the campus is in the dark, as a result, the tourists are prevented from admiring the beautiful artworks and seeing the whole campus. Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) is delighted as its proposal of increasing illumination capacity has been approved and it hopes that the monument would be glowing in lights by March-end.

The superintending archaeologist Milan Kumar Chauley confirmed that the estimate has been approved. " After completing the tender process and shortlisting the competent agency the works to install lights will start soon and the task will be completed by March. The availability of adequate lights will help tourists to enjoy see the artistic works and visit all corners on the campus."

Sprawling Garden - a haven for visitors

The circle also has plans of developing a sprawling garden on 11 acres of land, situated in front of the mausoleum. The ASI office is pursuing the proposal of relocating the present zigzag road into a 24-metre wide straight road leading directly towards Aurangabad Caves with the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The former also expressed its wish to offer 2-metres wide land to construct the new 24-metre wide road. The garden will be a haven for the visitors as it will comprise all tourist-friendly amenities including the jogging and walking track. The ASI (Circle) also hope that if the district administration and the AMC supports freeing the existing encroachments from the vicinity of the monument then an artistic platform on the lines of Dilli Haat or Bhopal Haat with an open amphitheatre could be developed near the monument. These facilities will help to become a centre of attraction and perfect recreation centre.

Chauley underlined that Cosmos Films and Varroc companies are ready to contribute to the development of garden and to maintain it. It may be noted that 84-acres of land has been officially recorded in the name of the Bibi ka Maqbara recently. The ASI has urged to conduct the measurement and hand over the possession. The circle has also proposed scientific conservation of minarets and marble stone mesh. The works will be undertaken in the new financial year.