ASI undertakes Mission Elephanta Caves

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, Jan 19:

The basalt rock-hewn Elephanta Caves is one of the most sought after world heritage sites amongst the domestic and international tourists after Ajanta and Ellora Caves, in Maharashtra. Henceforth, the science branch of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be undertaking its scientific conservation work, from February 2022. The works are being undertaken by the respective branch probably after a decade!

The deputy superintending archaeological chemist (Science Branch, Western Zone - Aurangabad), Shrikant Mishra said," We have prepared the Conservation Management Plan to undertake the restoration and conservation works at the Elephanta Caves. The works could be divided into three levels - General Cleaning, Consolidation and Mending. Level I (General Cleaning) will comprise of works to ensure that the interior portion (apart from the exterior) of each cave is disinfected (freed from termites and harmful insects) and dusting (removing layers of dust gathered on each sculpture).

Level II (Consolidation) and Level III (Mending) will repair and fill up the cracks, gaps and damages in the stone sculptures. The stone will be strengthened by filling up the cracks by injecting dry stone powder liquid (matching the same basalt rock). The slow injection process helps the liquid to attain solid form and the cracks get filled up and are not seen anymore. The minor missing or fragile portion of sculptures will be shaped up in such a way that it's aesthetic to beauty remains intact."

Mishra added, " The office will be deploying one modeller (artist) and one chemist. The team will hire labourers from the Elephanta village. The work will be undertaken from February and will be completed with start to finish schedule in a month's period. Our team will be staying near the site location only. The scientific conservation work is being undertaken by our branch probably after 8-10 years."

" The caves see an annual footfall of lakhs of visitors. Hence, managing the rush of tourists was a major task. Now, the site is closed, therefore, we would be able to complete our work soon without any obstruction," pointed out Mishra.

Boxxxxx

Resembles Ellora's Dumar Lena

According to the UNESCO report, " The most important is Cave No. 1 measures 39 metres from the front entrance to the back. In plan, this cave closely resembles Dumar Lena cave at Ellora. The 7-metres-high masterpiece 'Sadashiva' dominates at the entrance represents three aspects of Shiva: the Creator, the Preserver, and the Destroyer identified, respectively, with Aghora or Bhairava (left half), Taptapurusha or Mahadeva (central full face), and Vamadeva or Uma (right half). The representations of Nataraja, Yogishvara, Andhakasuravadha, Ardhanarishwara, Kalyanasundaramurti, Gangadharamurti and Ravanaanugrahamurti are also noteworthy for their forms, dimensions, themes, representations, content, alignment and execution."

Features of Elephanta Caves

- UNESCO declares it as a world heritage site in 1987.

- Located on Elephanta Island or Gharapuri (locally means The City of Caves).

- Situated 10 km away from Mumbai on the east side of the harbour.

- Boat ride take's at least one hour from the Gateway of India to reach the site.

- On the Eastside, the Stupa Hill (thus named because of a small brick Buddhist monument at the top) contains two caves one of which is unfinished and several cisterns.

- The Westside group of caves, consists of five rock-cut Hindu shrines.

- Five including main caves number 1 and 3, are open for tourists.

- Caves are closed on Mondays.