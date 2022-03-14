ASI warns of blacklisting battery-operated bus agency

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 14:

The frequent delays in launching of the battery-operated buses at world heritage Ellora Caves by the agency, has prompted the

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) to take stern action it. The circle has served a 15-days ultimatum to the local private agency stating that the ASI will initiate process of blacklisting if it fails to launch the bus servicesoon. Besides, the circle may also go for re-inviting the tender, stated the notice!

According to reliable sources, “ The ASI had pressed the agency for having talks regarding the bus service on Friday (March 11). The official representing the agency sought an extension (for delaying in launching the e-bus service) by few more months citing lame excuses. Earlier, the battery-operated buses were to be started from December 2021. Later on, it was postponed and was decided to start from February 2022. However, in February, the agency delayed in launching the buses claiming that there is a severe drop in tourists arrrivals at Ellora Caves due to compulsion of online entry tickets. The tedious process is discouraging visitors from visiting the caves, he pleaded. To avoid his financial losses the ASI gave a silent nod. In the meantime, the district collector has lifted the compulsion and permitted ASI to allow entry to visitors through offline and online tickets from March 1. Taking cue of it, the ASI reminded the agency of starting the service, but the meeting yielded no results. Hence the ASI initiated the necessary action.”

It may be noted that the circle through expression of interest (EoI) has finalised a local agency to supply, operate and maintain 20 battery-operated buses (15 non-AC and five AC) at Ellora Caves, in November 2021. These buses will be of 7-14 seaters. The eco-friendly buses are being introduced to curb the pollution on the caves campus. These buses causes ‘zero pollution’ and are being successfully operated at Hampi and Agra.

Meanwhile, when contacted the superintending archaeologist (SA, Aurangabad Circle) Milan Kumar Chauley, refused to comment on the development.