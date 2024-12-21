Aspiring teachers waiting for MahaTET result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hundreds of aspiring teachers have been waiting for the result of the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET) even after one month has passed.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) conducted MahaTET on November 10. The test comprises two papers. A total of 3.53 lakh candidates registered while 3.29 lakh appeared for the examination in the State. Of them, 1.42 lakh took for the first paper. The Council has not declared the answer key nor the result yet even after one month has passed. Hundreds of D El Ed and B Ed candidates have been waiting for the result.

Meanwhile, considering some irregularities in the past examinations, the MSCE made many changes in the process which included biometric and face readers, and the installation of CCTV cameras. Each district has a control room and an OMR sheet was used for the test.