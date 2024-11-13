Assemly Election: Dept enquiry of employees to be done over wrong lists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district administration directed the Education Department to conduct departmental enquiry of staff over mixing the list of aided and non-aided schools while sharing for the election duty.

It may be noted that the administration ordered to register cases against the headmasters of 92 schools who failed to submit employees' information for election duty.

The cases were registered through the education department. The administration asked the Education Department on Wednesday how the lists of aided and unaided schools were mixed as most of the schools were related to the district Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar.

The administration warned that those employees who created all this confusion should be probed departmentally, otherwise, the officers of the education department would be investigated.

The administration had sought the information of the employees working in aided schools for the assembly elections.

However, aided schools in the district failed to provide information about the employees. Therefore, District Collector Deelip Swami warned of registering criminal cases against the headmasters of the schools. After this warning, some schools submitted the information while others failed to do so.

The administration ordered the Education Officers of Primary and Secondary Departments to lodge cases against the schools. The education officers started registering the cases on November 7. But, it was not clear as how this confusion took place.

Box

The administration sought the breakup report of 92 schools. Who gave the information about the names of unaided schools in the list? Why did the staff of the concerned department not check while giving information about fully and partially aided schools? The Education Department should conduct a departmental inquiry into the concerned. Otherwise, action will be taken against these officers. The Election Commission has taken this matter seriously.

(Devendra Katke, Deputy Collector, Election Section)

Box

Constituency-wise schools against which, cases were registered

Constituency name------number of schools

Sillod -------------------------- 67

Kannad-----------------------05

Phulambri--------------------09

Aurangabad Central------02

Aurangabad East----------04

Paithan--------------------- 03

Gangapur ------------------02